Fatal early-morning crash in San Pablo blocks traffic on major roadway

A man died in a solo vehicle crash in San Pablo early Thursday morning which blocked traffic on a major roadway in the city.

San Pablo police said officers responded at about 2:21 a.m. to the report of a crash in the area of San Pablo Avenue and 23rd Street and found a silver Toyota sedan with major front-end damage.

The driver was the lone occupant of the car and officers began life-saving measures on him until medics arrived. However, the man died of his injuries at the scene.

Police said it appeared that the Toyota was heading south on San Pablo Avenue, north of 23rd Street and the Road 20 intersection when it veered off the roadway, colliding with a concrete pillar on the west curb line of San Pablo Avenue.

It was not immediately known why the vehicle swerved off the roadway and it was not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police said southbound lanes of San Pablo Avenue between Road 20 and 23rd Street were temporarily closed to all traffic while investigators processed the scene.

The driver's identity was withheld until his family was notified. Anyone with information about the crash was encouraged to contact the San Pablo Police Department at 510-215-3150.