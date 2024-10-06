Watch CBS News
San Mateo Target store theft suspects from Redding arrested

Two people suspected of stealing over $1,100 worth of Target merchandise were arrested Thursday in San Mateo, according to police.

On Thursday night, San Mateo Police received a call alleging that a theft had just occurred at the Target store in the Bridgepointe Shopping Center.

A Target employee told police that two suspects stole items and ran out of the store and through the parking lot toward Bridgepointe Parkway, police said.

Officers arrived and after a few minutes of searching, the officers found and detained two suspects on the 2200 block of Bridgepointe Parkway, police said.

Investigators believe the two stole approximately $1,100 worth of items from Target, all of which was returned to the store by police.

The suspects, a 31-year-old and a 38-year-old, both of Redding, were arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft and second-degree burglary, police said. 

