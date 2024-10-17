San Mateo sheriff's office warns about jewelry theft scam targeting elderly

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a jewelry theft scam targeting elderly residents in public places or even outside their homes.

In a statement Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said that an elderly woman in West Menlo Park fell prey to the scam on Monday. The victim was reportedly walking in their neighborhood when a man and woman approached her and asked for directions.

"After assisting them, the woman exited the vehicle and hugged the victim. After the vehicle drove away, the victim noticed that her diamond necklace had been taken. The necklace had been given to the victim by her late husband," the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said that the scam often targets unsuspecting or elderly people in public places such as parking lots or parks and use deceptive tactics to steal valuable items such as jewelry from their victims.

Residents are advised to follow and share with other people safety tips such as:

• Remain vigilant and use caution when approached by strangers, especially in situations that seem overly friendly or invasive.

• During such a scenario, maintain a safe distance and avoid physical contact.

• In situations that feel unsafe, leave the area immediately and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Residents are encouraged to report similar suspicious activity to the Sheriff's Office by calling (650) 363-4911.