New police dog to help the San Mateo Sheriff's Office find missing people
The San Mateo Sheriff's Office has added a new dog to their K-9 unit.
Hope is an 18-month-old bloodhound. According to sheriff officials she is specially trained to track and locate missing people. The San Mateo Sheriff's Office says they received 170 reports of missing people in 2024.
Sheriff officials said having Hope will help when they are searching along the San Mateo coastline and in dense forests.
She will be working with Deputy Grable Ramirez.