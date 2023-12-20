San Mateo police track 3 suspects with drone after break-ins at 2 homes

SAN MATEO — A drone with a surveillance camera tracked down three men attempting to hide after taking more than $50,000 in goods from two homes, San Mateo police said Wednesday.

One suspect was arrested attempting to hide in a portable bathroom. Another was found on the roof of a home. A third was arrested as he ran out of a backyard, police said.

Jhon Larotta Vargas, 41, of Orlando, Fla., Leonardo Sanchez Martinez, 34, of Los Angeles, and Jesus Velez Hernandez, 32, of Simi Valley, were accused of residential burglary, grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest, police said.

The break-ins occurred Tuesday at homes in the area of Mission Drive and West Capistrano Way, according to police.

Police were alerted by a person who lives on Mission Drive and was watching a live feed from a security camera showing two suspects ransacking his home.