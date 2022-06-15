San Mateo police sting nets illegal fireworks, drugs, ghost gun; suspect arrested

SAN MATEO -- A police sting operation in San Mateo resulted in the seizure of illegal fireworks, marijuana, psychodelic mushrooms, and a loaded unserialized ghost gun, along with a suspect arrest.

San Mateo police announced Wednesday the operation happened on June 11 after the department had earlier received word that a suspect was selling fireworks in the county, where are fireworks are illegal, including the so-called "safe and sane" variety.

A San Mateo police officer acting as a person looking for fireworks contacted the suspect, identified as Jose Magana Gonzalez, and agreed to buy fireworks and explosives from him. On Saturday, the officer met with Magana Gonzalez in a San Mateo parking lot where Magana Gonzalez sold him five M100 explosives, various fireworks, and marijuana, police said.

Additional officers arrived after the transaction and arrested Magana Gonzalez. According to police, officers found in his vehicle a loaded .40 caliber ghost gun, 13.5 ounces of marijuana, 26 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a scale, packaging materials and additional fireworks. Cellphones in Magana's Gonzalez's possession were also collected as evidence, police said.

Evidence seized from illegal fireworks sting. San Mateo Police Department

Magana Gonzalez was booked in the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City on charges of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, sale of marijuana, illegal possession of fireworks, and possession of destructive device.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad collected the M100s for evidence processing and testing.

Police urged people who know of anyone possessing, selling, and/or lighting fireworks to contact the department using a Fireworks Reporting form at https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/fireworks. You may remain anonymous when providing information.