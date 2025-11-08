San Mateo police arrest driver after finding machine gun during traffic stop

San Mateo police said an 18-year-old was arrested after officers found a machine gun and drugs during a traffic stop on Friday.

Officers pulled over a vehicle for having an expired registration and illegal window tint around 1:37 p.m., near Delaware Street and 25th Avenue, police said.

When they approached the driver, police said officers noticed an open tequila bottle and the smell of marijuana. They then searched the vehicle with probable cause and allegedly found a Glock pistol with a multi-burst trigger and an extended magazine. Police said the gun also had a bullet in the chamber.

The gun was found in a black backpack alongside two scales, psilocybin mushrooms, 17 oxycodone pills and marijuana, police said.

Officers arrested the suspect and identified him as 18-year-old Carron Patterson, of Belmont.

Patterson was arrested on suspicion of the following charges and booked into the San Mateo County Jail: