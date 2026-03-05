Jury convicts San Mateo man of murder in pregnant girlfriend's killing

A San Mateo County man is facing life in prison after he was convicted in the killing of his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child, prosecutors said.

According to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office, 34-year-old Andrew Ryan Coleman of San Mateo was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Kirsten Castle. Jurors returned the guilty verdicts following a 22-day trial and three days of deliberations.

Coleman had been dating Castle, who was eight months pregnant with their child.

Prosecutors said Coleman strangled Castle in their home on the evening of Aug. 4, 2024, killing her and the child. One of the victim's children from a previous marriage found Castle dead.

Coleman then stole Castle's car and fled to Southern California. With the help of license plate readers, authorities arrested Coleman in the community of West Covina in Los Angeles County.

Authorities also found a safe with $37,000 in the vehicle, prosecutors said.

According to the DA's office, Coleman is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. He remains in custody without bail.