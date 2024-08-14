San Mateo man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend makes 1st court appearance

A San Mateo man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child made his first court appearance Tuesday on murder charges.

According to a statement from San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office, 32-year-old Andrew Coleman appeared in a Redwood City courtroom for his initial felony arraignment. He has been charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances.

Coleman had been dating 37-year-old Kirsten Castle, who was eight months pregnant with their child and had been living at the victim's home in San Mateo.

According to prosecutors, Coleman strangled Castle in their home on the evening of Aug. 4, killing her and their child. One of the victim's children from a previous marriage found Castle deceased.

Prosecutors said Coleman stole the victim's car and drove to Southern California. Using license plate readers, authorities were able to track the car to the community of West Covina in Los Angeles County, where Coleman was arrested.

According to the DA's office, a safe stolen from the home containing $37,000 was found in the vehicle.

Coleman did not enter a plea during Tuesday's hearing and the case was continued to Sep. 4. He remains at the San Mateo County Jail without bail.

San Mateo Police urge survivors of domestic violence or who may know someone who needs resources to contact CORA, the county's only agency dedicated to helping those impacted by intimate partner abuse. CORA can be reached at 800-300-1080 or by visiting https://www.corasupport.org/.