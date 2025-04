The California Highway Patrol said there is an investigation into a death after a body was found in a vehicle in San Mateo Wednesday.

Around 2 :10 p.m., the CHP said they got a call about a vehicle parked on the right shoulder of Highway 101, north of Highway 92.

According to the CHP, fire crews found a body in the backseat of the vehicle.

The CHP said an investigation is underway.