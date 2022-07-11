Injury crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge blocks lanes in westbound direction

FOSTER CITY -- An injury crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has stopped traffic in the westbound direction Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. on the high-rise section of the bridge approaching Foster City. All westbound lanes were closed while eastbound lanes remained open

As of 7 a.m. the left lane was opened and the right and center lanes remained closed.

Bumper to bumper traffic on the San Mateo Bridge! Major delays use the Bay Bridge or Dumbarton bridge instead! @KPIXtv #kpix pic.twitter.com/cj2Cflo8cY — Gianna Suter-Franco (@gianna_franco) July 11, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.