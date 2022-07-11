Injury crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge blocks lanes in westbound direction
FOSTER CITY -- An injury crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has stopped traffic in the westbound direction Monday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. on the high-rise section of the bridge approaching Foster City. All westbound lanes were closed while eastbound lanes remained open
As of 7 a.m. the left lane was opened and the right and center lanes remained closed.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
