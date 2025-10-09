3 arrested in San Mateo gas station shooting in May

Three men have been arrested as suspects in a shooting at an occupied vehicle at a San Mateo gas station in May, police said Thursday.

The shooting happened on May 9 at about 9:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station on West Hillsdale Boulevard and Campus Drive next to the Laurelwood Shopping Center. The San Mateo Police Department said in a press release that the gas station attendant reported hearing a loud bang, and officers arrived to find one spent 9mm shell casing at the scene, but no victim.

The investigation determined that the incident was a shooting at an occupied vehicle and involved three adult male suspects, police said. Further investigation revealed that two of the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Carlos Alegria of Millbrae and 20-year-old Elder Larios Mayen of San Mateo, were already in custody in San Francisco for an unrelated crime. The third suspect, 19-year-old Junior Mayen Mujiana of San Mateo, was still outstanding, police said.

Alegria and Larios had their arrest warrants added to their current bookings in San Francisco, and on Wednesday morning, officers arrested Mayen in the area of Cypress Avenue and N. Amphlett Boulevard in San Mateo, just west of U.S. Highway 101. Police said during the search of two of Mayen's residences in San Mateo and Hayward, a Glock pistol, several rounds of ammunition, and gang indicia were found.

Mayen was booked at the San Mateo County Jail on a felony bench warrant and charges of being an accessory after the fact, along with participation in a criminal street gang.

Alegria was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, in addition to other gun charges.

Larios was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with other gun charges.