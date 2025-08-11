Bail denied for Bay Area man charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of girlfriend

A San Mateo County man charged with second-degree murder following the fentanyl overdose death of his girlfriend has been denied bail, prosecutors said.

According to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office, a judge denied bail to 26-year-old Pedro Armando Arellano at a hearing on Thursday. The DA's Office said in a statement that "he remains a danger to the public."

Prosecutors charged Arellano with second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 4, 2025, death of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Adrienne Dahbour. Arellano pled not guilty at a hearing on Jan. 30, according to court records.

According to the DA's Office, both Arellano and Dahbour were "regular" fentanyl users, and that he allegedly provided her the drug for free because she was his girlfriend. Dahbour had previously overdosed on two occasions and was saved by the overdose reversal drug Narcan, while Arellano had overdosed at least three to four times.

Prosecutors said San Mateo police admonished Arellano following one of his overdoses, saying that he could be charged with murder if he gave or sold fentanyl to someone who died from it.

On the afternoon of Jan. 4, prosecutors said Arellano gave fentanyl to his girlfriend and they used it together before she went home. Dahbour was found dead by her mother the next day.

Arellano remains in custody without bail. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sep. 4.