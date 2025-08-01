Mother killed, children critically hurt in San Mateo crash on Highway 92 offramp

A woman was killed and her two young children severely injured in a crash in San Mateo Thursday evening at an off-ramp from state Highway 92, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 6:17 p.m. at the Alameda de las Pulgas exit from Highway 92. The San Mateo Police Department said on social media that its officers and California Highway Patrol officers arrived to find two vehicles involved, a Ford SUV and a Toyota Prius.

SAN MATEO POLICE INVESTIGATE TRAFFIC FATALITY Major traffic collision results in one death and three injuries on... Posted by San Mateo Police Department on Friday, August 1, 2025

The department said the driver of the Prius, a 30-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her 5-year-old and 7-year-old boys were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man driving the Ford, who was the only occupant in his vehicle, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicated the Ford was exiting the eastbound 92 off-ramp and ran a red light at Alameda de las Pulgas. The Ford then broadsided the Prius that was headed north on Alameda de las Pulgas on a green light, police said.

It was not clear why the Ford driver did not stop at the red light, but police said he was not driving impaired.

Alameda de las Pulgas was closed in both directions, as were the eastbound Highway 92 on- and off-ramps for several hours during the investigation.