Man suspected of stealing dog in San Mateo arrested; poodle returned to owner

A suspect was arrested after a poodle was forcefully taken from its owner in San Mateo on Monday, and the dog was returned unharmed, police said.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. Monday in the area of Hayward and Palm avenues in Central San Mateo. The San Mateo Police Department said in a press release that a person was walking the poodle when a masked person came up from behind her, grabbed the leased dog, and pulled it away from the victim's hands, nearly causing her to fall down.

The dognapper was able to unhook the poodle's leash and flee with it in a nearby vehicle, police said.

A poodle that was stolen from its owner in San Mateo rides shotgun in a police car after being recovered; police vehicles on U.S. Highway 101 in Redwood City after a traffic stop of the suspected dog thief, Dec. 9, 2025. San Mateo Police Department

Based on witness statements, officers determined the direction the vehicle was traveling and eventually initiated a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 101 just north of Marsh Road. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old David Frankhauser of San Diego, was arrested for second-degree robbery, and the dog was returned unharmed to its family.

Police called the episode "a targeted incident involving known parties." No other details were released.