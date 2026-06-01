San Mateo couple plead not guilty to abusing nanny from China, labor trafficking

A couple from San Mateo County accused of abusing a nanny they hired from China entered their pleas in court Thursday.

According to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office, 37-year-old Qi Li and his wife, 39-year-old Jie Xu, pleaded not guilty to charges of human trafficking, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, wage theft and conspiracy. The pair did not waive their right to a speedy jury trial.

Prosecutors said in 2024, the 53-year-old victim used an employment agency in China to find a nanny job in the United States. The victim met the couple over video, agreed to take care of their 9-month-old baby for six months and obtained a work visa.

After arriving in the U.S., prosecutors said the victim was told she had to do all housework, laundry and to hold the baby while the baby was napping. The victim was told to work up to 20 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Over the course of a few months, the victim was verbally abused, denied personal liberties, and did not receive payment for her nanny services," San Mateo Police said in Aug. 2024, after Li was arrested.

Prosecutors said the victim was constantly yelled at, berated and not allowed to go outside unattended. The couple demanded her passport and would not pay her salary on several occasions.

The DA's office also noted an incident on Aug. 14, 2024, in which the couple blamed the woman for the baby's illness and Li allegedly held a knife to her neck.

Three days later, the baby was hospitalized at Stanford Hospital. Prosecutors said the victim told hospital staff how she had been treated, which led to authorities launching an investigation.

According to the DA's office, both Li and Xu are out of custody on $250,000 bail bonds. A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 23.