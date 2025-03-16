Watch CBS News
San Mateo County Sheriff's Office investigating death at Redwood City correctional center

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

CBS San Francisco

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said a man being held at a correctional facility in Redwood City died Saturday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., staff at the Maple Street Correctional Center were alerted to an unresponsive man in one of their housing units.

The sheriff's office said personnel immediately provided first-aid to the 25-year-old man, but he died at the correctional center.

The San Mateo County DA's office, the coroner's office and the sheriff's office will be investigating the death.

According to the sheriff's office, a routine safety check of the general population pod had been done just a short time before the man was reported unresponsive.

His identity will be released by the coroner's office once next of kin are notified. 

