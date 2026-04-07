San Mateo County authorities arrest suspect in at least 12 copper thefts

Authorities in San Mateo County on Monday announced the arrest of an East Bay man in connection with at least a dozen copper thefts throughout the Peninsula.

According to the sheriff's office, 11 thefts of copper cable were reported between Feb. 1 and March 18 in several communities, including Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Portola Valley and Woodside.

Deputies said more than a half-mile of copper wire, 2,800 feet, was stolen during the thefts. The value of the stolen cable is estimated to be more than $225,000.

Around 4:15 a.m. on March 23, a 12th theft took place on the 4000 block of Sand Hill Road in Woodside. Following the theft, deputies were able to identify a suspect vehicle with an automated license plate reader.

Detectives tracked the vehicle to a scrap metal facility, where the suspect sold the cable. With help from the facility, the sheriff's office was able to identify the suspect.

The following day, police in South San Francisco found the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies responded and arrested the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Michael Galbreath of Union City.

A search of Galbreath's vehicle yielded additional copper cable, along with drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition. Deputies said Galbreath is prohibited from possessing ammunition due to being a convicted felon.

"We recognize how disruptive these crimes can be for our community and we are committed to addressing copper theft," Sheriff Ken Binder said in a statement. "This arrest is the result of great police work combined with interagency collaboration and the effective use of technology."

Galbreath was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on multiple charges, including felony grand theft of copper materials. Deputies said Galbreath was released from custody on his own recognizance following his first court appearance.