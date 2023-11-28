2 stabbed during bar brawl in San Mateo; suspect arrested

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing two people during a brawl at a bar in San Mateo last month, police said Tuesday.

Bryan Barajas-Pantoja was arrested in connection with a fight that was reported around 2 a.m. on Oct. 28 at Yuppie Cantina, located at 709 S. B St., according to San Mateo police.

Officers responded to reports of a group of intoxicated people in a physical altercation in which belts were being used as weapons and learned that two males had been stabbed and several other people required medical attention, though none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Investigators used surveillance footage to determine that Barajas-Pantoja was the alleged stabbing suspect. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and officers took him into custody around 4 p.m. Monday after a traffic stop in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue and South Bayshore Boulevard. A search of his vehicle revealed a knife in the center console along with a pocket knife, police said.

Barajas-Pantoja was booked into San Mateo County Jail on $50,000 bail.