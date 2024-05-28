Watch CBS News
Crime

San Mateo police arrest 3 following drive-by attacks with gel bead guns

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 5-28-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 5-28-24 08:26

SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo have arrested three people over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in connection with multiple drive-by attacks where suspects fired gel bead guns.

According to officers, the first incident took place near the intersection of North Humboldt Street and East Poplar Avenue around 7 p.m. A similar incident took place an hour later on the 3300 block of Los Prados Street.

The victims told police that while they were walking, a white BMW sedan pulled up and a passenger opened fire.

According to officers, the victims were shot in the body and face with the beads.

A third incident took place around 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Monte Diablo Avenue involving a man and his pregnant wife. Police said a white BMW drove past and a suspect shot him with gel beads multiple times before driving away.

After tending to his wife, police said the suspects pulled up for a second time and the man was shot again with beads, barely missing his eyes.

As officers responded, the BMW was located a few blocks away and the suspects were detained. Police also located three Hydro Strike Pulsar Gel guns and a bottle of Gel-Tek gel beads in the car.

The suspects are identified as 19-year-old Elder Larios Mayen, 20-year-old Jose Ramirez Rivas and 20-year-old Emmanuel Vargas, all from San Mateo. All three were booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. 

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 3:04 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.