San Mateo police arrest 3 following drive-by attacks with gel bead guns

SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo have arrested three people over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in connection with multiple drive-by attacks where suspects fired gel bead guns.

According to officers, the first incident took place near the intersection of North Humboldt Street and East Poplar Avenue around 7 p.m. A similar incident took place an hour later on the 3300 block of Los Prados Street.

The victims told police that while they were walking, a white BMW sedan pulled up and a passenger opened fire.

According to officers, the victims were shot in the body and face with the beads.

A third incident took place around 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Monte Diablo Avenue involving a man and his pregnant wife. Police said a white BMW drove past and a suspect shot him with gel beads multiple times before driving away.

After tending to his wife, police said the suspects pulled up for a second time and the man was shot again with beads, barely missing his eyes.

As officers responded, the BMW was located a few blocks away and the suspects were detained. Police also located three Hydro Strike Pulsar Gel guns and a bottle of Gel-Tek gel beads in the car.

The suspects are identified as 19-year-old Elder Larios Mayen, 20-year-old Jose Ramirez Rivas and 20-year-old Emmanuel Vargas, all from San Mateo. All three were booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.