140 pounds of illegal fireworks, drugs found in San Mateo home; arrest made

SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo said they seized 140 pounds of illegal fireworks along with drugs after responding to a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home on the 300 block of North Grant Street after reports of a disturbance involving a dating couple. Responding officers said they found the man involved in the disturbance sitting in a car near the home.

Police searched the vehicle, which yielded illegal fireworks and marijuana. Officers then conducted a search of the home.

During a search of the home, police said 140 pounds of fireworks along with nine pounds of marijuana and 162 grams of methamphetamine were found. Officers also located an unregistered pistol with a silencer and ammunition.

Items, including marijuana, a firearm and illegal fireworks, that police said were seized following a domestic disturbance call in San Mateo on June 2, 2024. San Mateo Police Department

The man, identified as Moris Ruis-Canizales, was arrested on multiple counts, including possession of illegal and dangerous fireworks along with firearms and drug-related violations.

Ruis-Canizales is being held at the San Mateo County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.