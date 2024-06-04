Watch CBS News
140 pounds of illegal fireworks, drugs found in San Mateo home; arrest made

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo said they seized 140 pounds of illegal fireworks along with drugs after responding to a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home on the 300 block of North Grant Street after reports of a disturbance involving a dating couple. Responding officers said they found the man involved in the disturbance sitting in a car near the home.

Police searched the vehicle, which yielded illegal fireworks and marijuana. Officers then conducted a search of the home.

During a search of the home, police said 140 pounds of fireworks along with nine pounds of marijuana and 162 grams of methamphetamine were found. Officers also located an unregistered pistol with a silencer and ammunition.

san-mateo-fireworks-drug-gun-arrest-060424.jpg
Items, including marijuana, a firearm and illegal fireworks, that police said were seized following a domestic disturbance call in San Mateo on June 2, 2024. San Mateo Police Department

The man, identified as Moris Ruis-Canizales, was arrested on multiple counts, including possession of illegal and dangerous fireworks along with firearms and drug-related violations. 

Ruis-Canizales is being held at the San Mateo County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 2:40 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

