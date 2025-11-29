San Leandro shoppers support small businesses on Small Business Saturday

People in San Leandro were supporting some of the youngest entrepreneurs this Small Business Saturday.

Zocalo Coffeehouse in San Leandro transformed into a one-stop holiday shop with different types of gifts, all created by teens and young adults.

"I keep on doing these things just because I started at TAGS," said Stacee Iravedra.

Iravedra's life revolves around fashion. She sifts through thrift stores, finds that diamond in the rough, and resells it.

Growing up, she wanted to be a stylist. When she was just 18, she started living that dream because of the non-profit and thrift store, Teen Advocacy Going Strong or TAGS

"I started there as a stylist and then from there I moved on to be a manager," Iravedra recalled. "Then I was a manager there for a while, then I had a couple fashion shows with them."

Now at 22, she has some clients.

TAGS provides a creative space where teens can express themselves, get support, and sell their goods.

"Tags has helped me with bringing that out and being confident and just being who I am, Iravedra explained.

Iravedra struggled with that, she started from humble beginnings, but that created her love for finding second-hand pieces.

"I lived in a trailer house and so my mom always made small places look really beautiful," Iravedra said.

She didn't learn English until she was 9, and she was shy about speaking. Now, she's able to confidently talk to customers.

The founder of TAGS, Lynn Drogo, says she started it because she saw many kids, including her own, lacking purpose or direction.

"When they were teenagers and going through high school and stuff, I saw many of the young people struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, and a common link is not having hope for the future," Drogo explained. "So this is a sense of empowering them."

She created a no-cost program that allows 13 to 24-year-olds to learn business, entrepreneurial, and creative skills.

With TAGS help, Bryan Mendez started his own jewelry business at just 16.

"Most of the things that you can see take inspiration from nature," said Mendez, she off his creations. "You'll see a lot of flowers. You'll also see a lot of things that represent me as a person."

Four years later, he's selling his products on Small Business Saturday.

Iravedra says without TAGS, she doesn't know if she would be an entrepreneur.

"I don't think so," said Iravedra. "I think they gave me that push that I needed and just knowing that I can. I wasn't fully sure that I could do the things that I am able to. But thanks to them, I know that I can."