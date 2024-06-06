Man found guilty of 2017 assault on San Leandro police officers

SAN LEANDRO – Nearly seven years after two San Leandro police officers were injured during a confrontation with a suspect, a jury has convicted him of assault, police said.

The agency announced Thursday that 64-year-old Terry Gordon was found guilty of felony assault upon a police officer and causing great bodily injury. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 17, 2017 incident at the Safeway at 699 Lewelling Boulevard where Gordon was suspected of shoplifting.

"I am pleased to see justice being served on behalf of our heroic police officers," Police Chief Angela Averiett said.

According to police, two officers approached Gordon in the parking lot. He ran from the officers and went into his car, where a physical altercation took place.

Police said he was able to start his vehicle. Gordon then knocked both officers to the ground with the vehicle, driving over one of them before fleeing the scene.

One of the officers was treated and released from the hospital the same evening. Meanwhile, the other officer suffered broken bones in their left arm and hand, along with what was described as "extensive" nerve damage. The officer returned to full duty after three surgeries and 18 months of recovery and physical therapy, police said.

Authorities arrested Gordon the following day in Oakland.

"I'd like to thank the jury for their time and efforts on bringing closure to this horrific case by removing a dangerous individual off our streets," the chief went on to say.

According to jail records, Gordon remains in custody without bail. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 5.