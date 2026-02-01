1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crashes in San Leandro after taking off from police

One person died and two others were injured after a driver took off from a police sergeant and crashed into a parked vehicle in San Leandro late Saturday night, police said.

Around 11:15 p.m., an officer tried to stop a white Infiniti SUV for multiple code violations near East 14th Street and Bancroft Avenue, police said.

The driver took off from the sergeant's emergency lights and siren, police said. The sergeant shut off his patrol vehicle's emergency equipment and did not pursue the suspect.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office air unit followed the vehicle until it crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle on Bancroft Avenue near 138th Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, three men were found in the overturned Infiniti. The front passenger died, the driver was hospitalized in critical condition and the rear passenger was also taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers are investigating the driver for suspected DUI, police said.