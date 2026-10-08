San Jose crash near Zanker Road leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured

One person died and two others were seriously injured after a car crashed into a concrete wall in North San Jose early Thursday, police said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Zanker Road and Daggett Drive.

San Jose police said the car hit a concrete wall in the center median of Zanker Road. The driver died at the scene, officers said, but no other details about the person have been released.

Two passengers were taken to a hospital with major injuries. Police said both have since stabilized.

Road closures remained in place near the crash scene early Thursday morning.

Exactly what led up to the crash remains under investigation.