San Jose youth counselor booked on several sexual assault counts

SAN JOSE -- A youth counselor has been arrested on several sexual assault counts after police investigated a report of a crime involving a minor at San Jose's Hubbard Middle School.

According to San Jose police, 27-year-old Silvio Yoc-Aguilar was taken into custody at his residence in San José.

On November 28, San José detectives responded to a residence to investigate a sexual assault of a minor. They interviewed the victim and she disclosed inappropriate sexual contact with Yoc-Aguilar. The incidents occurred in a classroom at the school.

Yoc-Aguilar was working as a youth counselor for the organization New Hope for Youth and was assigned to Hubbard at the time of the assaults.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Yoc-Aguilar. He was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County main jail for multiple counts of sexual assault.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims due to the suspect's position as a person of trust at the school.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 or Detective O'Grady #4290 of the SJPD's ICAC/CED Unit at 3657@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4290@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 537-1381.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the "Submit a Tip" link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.  

