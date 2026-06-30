Bay Area watch parties set for Mexico, U.S. World Cup knockout matches
World Cup fans were set to cheer on their favorite teams at watch parties around the Bay Area, with Mexico and U.S. knockout matches on tap.
While Mexico playing against Ecuador on Tuesday in the Round of 32 at historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the Bay Area was set to host the U.S. men's national team's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Wednesday's U.S. match will be only the second time the U.S. men's team was playing in a World Cup knockout match on home soil. The last time was in the 1994 World Cup with the U.S. falling to eventual champion Brazil at Stanford Stadium.
Across the Bay Area, plenty of events are planned to accommodate the swarms of exuberant fans gathering to experience the hype, even without any game tickets.
Featured large watch parties (check links for select games, schedules)
South Bay
The official U.S. Soccer watch party for the game, the San Jose Earthquakes Celebration of Soccer, will be hosted in partnership with the Bay Area Host Committee and the San Jose Sports Authority. San Pedro Square has already been the site of many watch parties, welcoming around 350,000 total fans since the start of the World Cup. In anticipation of a larger turnout for the U.S. match, a fourth giant screen spanning 450 square feet will be added to accommodate crowds.
- State Street Market, Los Altos
- Cuesta Park, Mountain View
- The End Zone at the Hilton, Santa Clara
- Hyatt Regency, Santa Clara
- The Row Cup, Santana Row, San Jose
- Alum Rock Library, San Jose
San Francisco
- China Basin Park at Mission Rock
- Pier 39
- Salesforce Park
- Spark Social
- Standard Deviant Brewery, Hosted by SF Pride House
- The Crossing at East Cut
- Thrive City at the Chase Center
The Peninsula
- Courthouse Square, Redwood City
- B Street Pedestrian Mall, Downtown San Mateo
- Wheeler Plaza, San Carlos
East Bay
- Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton
- Raimondi Park, Oakland
- Fútbol on the Block, Oakland
North Bay
- The Ruins Napa Valley, American Canyon