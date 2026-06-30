Bay Area watch parties set for Mexico, U.S. World Cup knockout matches

World Cup fans were set to cheer on their favorite teams at watch parties around the Bay Area, with Mexico and U.S. knockout matches on tap.

While Mexico playing against Ecuador on Tuesday in the Round of 32 at historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the Bay Area was set to host the U.S. men's national team's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Wednesday's U.S. match will be only the second time the U.S. men's team was playing in a World Cup knockout match on home soil. The last time was in the 1994 World Cup with the U.S. falling to eventual champion Brazil at Stanford Stadium.

Across the Bay Area, plenty of events are planned to accommodate the swarms of exuberant fans gathering to experience the hype, even without any game tickets.

SAN JOSE, CA - JUNE 12: Football fans pose for a photo as fans gather to watch USA and Paraguay at San Pedro Square for a FIFA World Cup watch party on June 12, 2026 in San Jose, California. Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

Featured large watch parties (check links for select games, schedules)

South Bay

The official U.S. Soccer watch party for the game, the San Jose Earthquakes Celebration of Soccer, will be hosted in partnership with the Bay Area Host Committee and the San Jose Sports Authority. San Pedro Square has already been the site of many watch parties, welcoming around 350,000 total fans since the start of the World Cup. In anticipation of a larger turnout for the U.S. match, a fourth giant screen spanning 450 square feet will be added to accommodate crowds.

San Francisco

The Peninsula

East Bay

North Bay