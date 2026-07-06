Unlawful assembly declared in San Jose after World Cup crowds again become unruly

For the second time in less than a week, police in San Jose declared an unlawful assembly following World Cup celebrations in the city's downtown, after crowds became unruly late Sunday night.

According to officers, about 200 to 300 people took over the area of San Fernando and South Second streets around 10 p.m., two hours after England defeated Mexico in their Round of 16 match held in Mexico City. Police said the crowd trapped vehicles in the roadway, lit fireworks, drank in the street and engaged in unruly behavior for more than an hour.

As officers attempted to disperse the crowd, police said several people began throwing objects and bottles at them. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., an unlawful assembly was declared.

Police said the crowd heeded the dispersal order and cleared out of the area shortly after.

Around 1:50 a.m. Monday, after most people had gone home, police said officers were called to South First and San Salvador streets on reports of gunfire. Officers detained one male believed to be associated with a shooting and recovered a firearm.

Police said a person with a gunshot wound arrived was dropped off at a hospital short time later and was determined to be the shooting victim. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunday's incident follows another World Cup celebration in the city's downtown late Tuesday night in which a crowd became unruly. Officers said two people were stabbed as multiple fights took place and fireworks were set off in crowded areas.

The stabbing victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Several people were arrested.

Following the incident, city officials moved the downtown watch parties to Discovery Meadow and SAP Center for Sunday's Brazil vs. Norway and Mexico vs. England matches, amid concerns about large turnout and security concerns. Tickets for the watch parties sold out in just hours.

Watch parties are returning to San Pedro Square on Monday, as Portugal faces Spain and the United States faces Belgium in the Round of 16.