San Jose woman accused of embezzling $100K from employer, $300K from previous employer

A woman previously arrested for allegedly embezzling $300,000 from a former employer in San Carlos is now suspected of siphoning $100,000 from a business in the North Bay.

Tina M. Cabudoy, former business manager for Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, was arrested Wednesday by Santa Rosa police.

Cabudoy, 50, is suspected of embezzling $100,000 from the company, which owns nine radio stations in the North Bay.

Her spending reportedly included Amazon purchases, personal travel, lavish hotel stays, an extravagant birthday party for herself, and passing checks to herself, police said.

The business alerted police on April 4, and detectives began looking into the finances and completed an audit of expenses by Cabudoy, who had access to company checks and credit cards.

After serving several search warrants at financial institutions and analyzing records, detectives found that Cabudoy allegedly spent more than $160,000 in unauthorized transactions.

While detectives were investigating the case, Cabudoy moved from Santa Rosa to San Jose. On Wednesday, Santa Rosa investigators traveled to the South Bay city and served a search warrant at her home in the 14000 block of Jerilyn Drive. She was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of embezzlement.

She is set to appear in court on Friday morning, according to jail records.

Cabudoy is also suspected of embezzling more than $300,000 while working at a San Carlos-based technology company. She was arrested in March in connection with that case, which is ongoing.