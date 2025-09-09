San Jose police arrest 2 suspected members of vandalism crew linked to dozens of incidents

Police in San Jose announced Tuesday the arrests two people suspected of belonging to a vandalism crew linked to dozens of incidents.

According to officers, 23-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez of Los Banos and 26-year-old Brandon Arreola of San Jose were arrested on Sep. 3.

"Graffiti, no matter the content or the artistic talent of the person responsible, is a crime against someone else's property," Chief Paul Joseph said in a statement. "Our officers put in the work to track these vandals down, and now they're facing the consequences. If you tag our city, expect us to come knocking on your door."

Police arrested the pair following an investigation into a vandal who used the moniker "GOOB", who was suspected in more than 100 vandalism incidents throughout the South Bay. Alex Garcia, who was suspected of being "GOOB", was arrested by police on April 22.

Investigators said "GOOB" was part of a crew with two other people who used the monikers "2LATE" and "STAPLE."

Police said Rodriguez used the "STAPLE" moniker and is suspected in at least 17 vandalism incidents in San Jose. Meanwhile, Arreola is suspected of at least 14 vandalism incidents under the "2LATE" moniker.

(L-R) Sebastian Rodriguez, aka "STAPLE", and Brandon Arreola, aka "2LATE", were arrested by San Jose on Sep. 3, 2025 on suspicion of felony vandalism. San Jose Police Department

During searches of the suspects' homes, police said they found what they described as "large amounts" of spray paint and graffiti tools. Police said they also found a firearm in a search of Rodriguez's home.

Both Rodriguez and Arreola were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism.

"I want to thank our Chief and our officers for taking these cases seriously," Mayor Matt Mahan said. "The way our city looks shapes how our residents feel — and we can't just perpetually clean up after bad actors. That's why enforcement matters."

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact Officer Osborne or Officer Singh of the department's Central Division over email.