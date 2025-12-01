San Jose police announce arrest in Black Friday triple-shooting at Valley Fair mall

Police in San Jose said a suspect has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting that took place at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall on Black Friday.

In a statement Monday, police announced that an arrest was made Sunday night and posted a picture of the suspect in handcuffs. Authorities did not release the suspect's name.

Ladies and gentlemen, we got him. Last night SJPD located and arrested the suspect responsible for the triple shooting at Valley Fair Mall that occurred on November 28th.



More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/57WBc0J9V6 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 1, 2025

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the mall on reports of a shooting. Three victims were located and were taken to a local hospital. Police said the victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

Following the shooting, police said initial information led them to believe the incident was gang motivated.

The mall was evacuated after the shooting and reopened to shoppers on Saturday.

Police were expected to release additional details about the suspect at a news conference Monday afternoon.