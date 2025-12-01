Watch CBS News
San Jose police announce arrest in Black Friday triple-shooting at Valley Fair mall

Tim Fang
Police in San Jose said a suspect has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting that took place at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall on Black Friday.

In a statement Monday, police announced that an arrest was made Sunday night and posted a picture of the suspect in handcuffs. Authorities did not release the suspect's name.

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the mall on reports of a shooting. Three victims were located and were taken to a local hospital. Police said the victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

Following the shooting, police said initial information led them to believe the incident was gang motivated.

The mall was evacuated after the shooting and reopened to shoppers on Saturday.

Police were expected to release additional details about the suspect at a news conference Monday afternoon.

