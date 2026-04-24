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Crews attempt rescue of San Jose tree worker in distress dangling from tree

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A worker in distress was dangling from a tree in San Jose and rescuers were attempting to reach him Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident was unfolding on Sunburst Drive east of Monterey Road and north of Capitol Expressway in the city's Hillsdale neighborhood.

The San Jose Fire Department said worker was attached to a palm tree and experienced a medical emergency. The worker was hanging from the top of a tree in a harness about 75 feet above the ground.

San Jose tree rescue
A rescuer dangling from a helicopter attempts to rescue a tree worker in distress in San Jose, April 4, 2026. KPIX

The worker appeared to be moving his hand as a rescuer was lowered by helicopter to reach him.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

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