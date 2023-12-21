San Jose cyclist struck by van driver succumbs to injuries; city's 48th traffic fatality of 2023

SAN JOSE – A bicyclist who was struck by a van driver in San Jose last week has died from his injuries, police said Thursday.

According to officers, the incident took place near Monterey Road and Alma Avenue around 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 14.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2019 white Ford van was heading northbound on Monterey Road. As the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot, police said he struck the cyclist, who was headed northbound in the bike lane.

The cyclist lost control, striking a fire hydrant. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was stabilized.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

On Tuesday, the cyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. His name has not been released, pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

The man was the 48th traffic death in San Jose this year. Last year was among the deadliest on San Jose roads, with 65 traffic fatalities reported.

Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to reach Detective Malvido of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4654.