San Jose to open transition facilities for unhoused storm evacuees

SAN JOSE -- The city of San Jose announced Thursday that it will open transition facilities for unhoused evacuees from the recent series of atmospheric river storms.

Evacuation transition facilities will be available at three of San Jose's existing quick-build housing communities at Rue Ferrari, Monterey Highway and Bernal Road, and off Mabury Road.

This comes as two temporary 24-hour emergency evacuation centers gear up to close on Monday.

The city opened the evacuation centers shortly after declaring a local emergency and evacuation order for unhoused persons along some waterways on Jan. 3 amid concerns of flooding.

Both of those evacuation centers are at capacity.

The transition facilities will accommodate about 130 tents on wood pallets at the quick-build communities. Bathrooms and hand washing facilities will be available.

Unhoused people staying in the transition facilities will also have access to support services at the quick-build communities. That includes job placement assistance, mental health counseling and assistance applying for permanent housing.

According to a statement from the city, the facilities will provide safe, temporary housing and services that could help evacuees placed in quick-build housing or other interim housing options provided by the city.

"The storms of the last couple weeks have created an opportunity for us to accelerate our effort to bring our homeless neighbors indoors, into a caring environment with onsite services and pathways to self-sufficiency," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

San Jose has several other resources available to evacuees, including overnight warming locations, motel vouchers and other permanent housing support.