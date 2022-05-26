San Jose to mark 1 year after mass shooting at VTA railyard

SAN JOSE – The city of San Jose is preparing to mark one year since the massacre at the VTA railyard and mourn the nine workers who were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in Bay Area history.

In the year since, city leaders have passed a number of gun control measures.

Vice Mayor and VTA Chairperson Chappie Jones offered a sober assessment of how effective the measures would be in preventing a future mass shooting.

"I feel that we're just as vulnerable today as we were last year. The question around whether we've done enough, the city is very limited in terms of what we can do," Jones said.

Since the shooting, the city council passed an ordinance requiring gun shops to record audio and video of purchases. The goal was to reduce so-called straw sales in which someone who can legally buy a firearm purchases one for someone who cannot.

The council also required gun owners, starting in August, to have gun liability insurance and to pay an annual fee to offset the public safety costs of gun violence. Finally, the council banned the sale, possession, purchase and manufacture of ghost guns.

"It's a lot. And we all should be angry and sad. But we cannot give up hope because we are making progress. This is not going to be fixed overnight and we have to show up," said Rachel Michelson of Moms Demand Action, following Tuesday's massacre at a school in Texas along with the approaching anniversary of the VTA shooting.

Michelson said the gun control measures enacted in San Jose represent incremental improvements to public safety. But she fears we will remain vulnerable as a society as long as there is a patchwork of state laws, ready access to firearms and gridlock in Congress.

"Enough is enough. We do not need to live this way. We don't need to die this way," she said.