3 teenage suspects arrested in San Jose crime spree; 4th suspect sought

Police in San Jose announced the arrests of three teenage suspects in an early-morning crime rampage and are seeking the public's help in identifying and finding a fourth suspect.

The investigation began on January 9 when officers responded at 2 a.m. to a strong-armed robbery at a business on the 1600 block of Foxworthy Avenue in the city's Cambrian neighborhood. Police said in a press release that four males entered the business and demanded money from an employee, stole items, and fled before officers arrived.

Detectives determined during the investigation that the vehicle used during the robbery was reported stolen in San Jose and the same suspects were responsible for a crime spree since midnight, including a commercial burglary, four vehicle thefts, reckless driving, and a traffic collision, police said.

Three juvenile males from San Jose were identified as suspects, and detectives obtained warrants for their arrest along with search warrants for their homes, police said. On February 25, undercover officers arrested the primary suspect in San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

(L) Surveillance image of suspect in San Jose crime spree, images of collided vehicles from crime spree. San Jose Police Department

On February 26, undercover officers arrested another suspect in San Jose and booked him at Juvenile Hall. Police said during the search of his home, officers found evidence of the crimes and a loaded, unserialized "ghost gun" with an extended magazine.

The third suspect identified was already in custody at Juvenile Hall for an unrelated crime last month, police said.

A ghost gun and extended magazine police say were found at the home of a juvenile suspect in an early-morning crime spree in January. San Jose Police Department

Police said the department is seeking the public's help in finding the fourth suspect, who was seen on a surveillance image wearing all black clothing with a face mask and a red or maroon shirt under his hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Hernandez #4392, Detective Perez #4624, or Detective Contreras #4570 of the San José Police Department Robbery Unit via email: 4392@sanjoseca.gov, 4624@sanjoseca.gov, or 4570@sanjoseca.gov, or by calling 408-277-4166.

