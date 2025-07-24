San Jose police arrest 4 in suspected gang-motivated attack

Police in San Jose said four people have been arrested in connection with an attack earlier this year that officers believe was gang-motivated.

On the afternoon of May 22, officers were called to reports of a disturbance near Loma Verde Drive and Winchester Boulevard in West San Jose. According to the preliminary investigation, several male suspects approached an adult male victim, made gang-related comments and then proceeded to assault the man.

Police said the suspects stole property from the victim before officers arrived.

Detectives with the department's Gang Investigations Unit said they were able to identify four suspects who they said were known gang members. Arrest warrants were obtained.

On July 17, police said they arrested two of the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Josiah Lopez-Villalobos and 18-year-old Eric Silva. Both men were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of gang-motivated robbery and firearm related crimes, police said.

(L-R) Josiah Lopez-Villalobos, Alexis Orozco and Eric Silva, who are suspected in what police said was a gang-related assault on Loma Verde Drive and Winchester Boulevard in San Jose on July 24, 2025. San Jose Police Department

The two remaining suspects, identified as 19-year-old Alexis Orozco and a 16-year-old juvenile, were already in custody for an unrelated incident.

Police said all four suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Porcelli of the department's Gang Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-3835.