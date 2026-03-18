Person sought by San Jose police arrested after crashing in residential area

San Jose police said a person being investigated for a possible restraining order violation was arrested Wednesday after they crashed in a residential area.

The investigation began just before 4 p.m. when police said they were called and told about a possible restraining order violation. Investigators soon learned the person had fled the scene and that they were allegedly in a stolen vehicle.

The driver was found in downtown San Jose, police said, using the city's license plate reader surveillance system, and the driver was then followed by the department's helicopter.

Police said officers were able to make an arrest after the driver crashed near 15th and East San Carlos streets. Police have not said how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved, but they stated that no officers were pursuing the vehicle.

The department's helicopter crew gave officers directions to the scene, police said.

"The collision was not a result of a police pursuit," police said.

The person who was arrested has not been identified.