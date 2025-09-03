San Jose police arrest 3 in strong-armed robberies of jewelry, shoes

Police in San Jose on Wednesday announced the arrests of three people in connection with two strong-armed robberies of people attempting to sell items after arranging meetings online.

According to officers, the suspects are connected to two incidents that occurred on the night of June 11.

During the first incident, which took place on the 500 block of Hermitage Avenue in North San Jose around 9 p.m., police said the victim was attempting to sell a pair of shoes worth about $480. One of the suspects communicated online and arranged to meet the victim at the location.

At the meeting, police said one of the suspects pushed the victim and took the shoes. All three suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects are also connected to a second incident that took place an hour later on the 4900 block of Cherry Avenue in South San Jose. During a negotiated transaction with a person selling a $3,000 watch, police said the suspects forcefully took the watch from the victim before fleeing.

Detectives with the robbery unit began an investigation and identified two adult males and a juvenile as the suspects. Arrest and search warrants were obtained.

(L-R) Isaiah Esquibel and Osvaldo Gomez along with a juvenile suspect (not pictured) are suspected in two strong-arm robberies in San Jose on June 11, 2025. San Jose Police Department

On Aug. 19, police arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Esquibel of San Jose in connection with the robberies. Police said they located a loaded firearm during a search of Esquibel's home.

Three days later, police arrested the second adult suspect, identified as 19-year-old Gomez. On the same day police also arrested an 18-year-old who was a juvenile at the time of the incidents.

Police said a loaded firearm and other firearm parts were found during a search of the juvenile suspect's home.

The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and firearm-related offenses, while the juvenile suspect was later transferred to Juvenile Hall.

In a statement Wednesday, police provided several tips for people buying or selling online, including meeting in public places, never going alone, trusting one's instincts and keeping records.

"Whether it's furniture, electronics, or clothing, online marketplaces can be convenient, but safety should always be a priority," police said.