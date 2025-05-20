San Jose businesses cited for buying "stolen" copper wire in police sting operation

Scrap metal recyclers have been targeted in undercover sting operations in San Jose, resulting in criminal citations last month, police said Monday.

Detectives with the Police Department's vice unit conducted the operations at several recycling centers in the city following an increase in copper wire thefts, police said in a press release.

Undercover officers visited the metal recyclers with spools of copper wire, electronic components, and metal items to sell as "stolen" property, with the help of the department's financial crimes unit and the city's Department of Transportation, police said.

After visiting multiple businesses in the city, police cited three businesses for crimes related to buying, receiving, or possessing stolen property. Two businesses each received two criminal citations on April 9, and a third business received two criminal citations on April 29.

"If you do business in San José, you have to follow the law," said Police Chief Paul Joseph in a prepared statement. "We will not tolerate crime, whether you are the one stealing the copper wire or purchasing it with the intention of making a dime off of victims."

"Copper wire theft literally leaves our neighborhoods in the dark, threatens public safety, and drains resources," said Mayor Matt Mahan in a statement. "We are sending a clear message: If you profit off stolen property, you are part of the problem-and you will be held accountable. "

