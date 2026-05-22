Suspect in hateful graffiti incidents at San Jose State University arrested

A person suspected in multiple incidents of hateful graffiti found on the campus of San Jose State University has been arrested.

University officials announced Thursday that the suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday by university police, following an investigation aided by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. Authorities have not released the suspect's name.

According to officials, the suspect vandalized multiple campus buildings and public spaces with hateful and threatening messages.

"The incidents, which have persisted through the academic year, included graffiti containing antisemitic, Islamophobic, racial and/or discriminatory slurs, as well as threats of violence against these groups and the entire campus community," officials said.

The university announced in November increased security measures after two instances of graffiti containing antisemitic, anti-Asian and anti-Muslim rhetoric, along with threats of violence towards members of the university community were found.

In a statement Thursday, university president Cynthia Teniente-Matson thanked university police and investigators.

"Their persistence, professionalism, and commitment to the safety of our campus community are extraordinary," Teniente-Matson said. "Every Spartan and visitor deserves to feel welcome and safe at San José State University."

The suspect, who has been banned from campus, is facing multiple counts of felony vandalism and felony publishing threats.

Officials said the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office will determine if the suspect would face hate crime enhancements.