Two suspects arrested in San Jose gang-related stabbing

Two suspects were arrested last week for a stabbing in San Jose in April that police say was gang motivated.

The incident happened on April 10 at about 1:45 a.m. on Monterey Road north of Capitol Expressway. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to a report about a stabbing outside a business and found the crime scene, but both the victim and suspects had already fled.

The man who was stabbed later showed up at a local hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries, police said. The investigation determined that the man was in an altercation with a group of people who violently assaulted and stabbed him multiple times in what police called a gang-motivated attempted murder.

(L-R) Jose Valle, Benjamin Mendez San Jose Police Department

Police said investigators used automated license plate reader data and surveillance videos to identify two primary suspects. They were identified as San Jose residents Jose Valle, 43, and Benjamin Mendez, 25.

On Sept. 30, detectives and plainclothes officers arrested Valle in the city of Fowler, Fresno County, and arrested Mendez in Redwood City. They were both booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact the department.