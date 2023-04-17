Watch CBS News
Police break up San Jose sideshow; 3 arrested, 21 cited

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police interrupted an alleged illegal street race Sunday night and detained several people.

The spectator event, also known as a sideshow, was taking place at Almaden Road and Curtner Avenue, according to police.

Air support was used to help coordinate a response by patrol officers, who swarmed the area at about 11:20 p.m.

Police said three people were arrested for attempting to flee from officers, one person was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, and 21 citations were issued to spectators. 

In addition, three vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 10:29 AM

