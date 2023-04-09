San Jose shooting victim dies from injuries
SAN JOSE -- A person shot in San Jose Saturday afternoon died from their injuries by evening, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 12:37 p.m. in the area of Keyes and South Third streets, according to San Jose police.
The department said shortly after 9:45 p.m. that the victim in the shooting had died, making the case San Jose's eighth homicide in 2023.
Police have not announced an arrest in the shooting, released any suspect information or provided any other details about the case. The name of the person who died was not immediately available.
