Watch CBS News
Crime

San Jose shooting victim dies from injuries

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:02

SAN JOSE -- A person shot in San Jose Saturday afternoon died from their injuries by evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 12:37 p.m. in the area of Keyes and South Third streets, according to San Jose police.

The department said shortly after 9:45 p.m. that the victim in the shooting had died, making the case San Jose's eighth homicide in 2023.

Police have not announced an arrest in the shooting, released any suspect information or provided any other details about the case. The name of the person who died was not immediately available.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 7:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.