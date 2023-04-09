San Jose shooting victim dies from injuries

SAN JOSE -- A person shot in San Jose Saturday afternoon died from their injuries by evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 12:37 p.m. in the area of Keyes and South Third streets, according to San Jose police.

Units are currently on scene of a shooting in the area of Keyes St and S 3rd St. Officers have located at least one gun shot victim.



This is still an active scene. Street closures are in place. Please avoid the area. Updates as they become available.



TOC: 12:37 PM

The department said shortly after 9:45 p.m. that the victim in the shooting had died, making the case San Jose's eighth homicide in 2023.

Police have not announced an arrest in the shooting, released any suspect information or provided any other details about the case. The name of the person who died was not immediately available.