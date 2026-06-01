Victim dies in downtown San Jose triple shooting

One man died after a shooting in downtown San Jose that left three men injured, police said on Monday.

At around 2:19 am Sunday, San José Police Department officers responded to a shooting at the corner of South First Street and East Reed Street, authorities said.

When police arrived, they found three adult male victims, each with at least one gunshot wound. Police said that their early investigations concluded that the victims were driving in the area when one or more unknown people fired multiple gunshots into their car.

Any suspects involved in the shooting left the scene before police arrived.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, where one of the victims died from his injuries. The other two victims' injuries were non-life-threatening. After the shooting, officers roped off the area and diverted traffic to investigate.

Footage from the scene, reviewed by CBS News Bay Area, showed that the victim's car crashed into windows lining the first-floor retail space of The Fay, a fairly new apartment tower that opened in December of 2024.

Any motives and circumstances surrounding the event are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #4117, or Detective Aboud #4468 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4117@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4468@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283