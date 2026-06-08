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San Jose shooting leaves two people with life-threatening injuries

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A shooting in San Jose on Monday morning sent two people to the hospital, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:14 a.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue in the Village Oaks neighborhood of South San Jose. 

The San Jose Police Department said in a social media post that a woman and a man were both taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. 

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to police. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

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