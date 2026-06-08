San Jose shooting leaves two people with life-threatening injuries

A shooting in San Jose on Monday morning sent two people to the hospital, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:14 a.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue in the Village Oaks neighborhood of South San Jose.

The San Jose Police Department said in a social media post that a woman and a man were both taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to police.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.