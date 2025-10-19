San Jose Sharks apologize for offensive message shown on video board during Hispanic heritage night

The San Jose Sharks apologized for a message that was displayed on their video board that appeared to praise Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its enforcement actions on a night the team celebrated Hispanic heritage.

The message was submitted by a fan, according to the Sharks, and was shown during the first intermission of San Jose's game against Pittsburgh on Saturday night that said, "SJ SHARKS FANS/LOVE ICE !!/GET 'EM BOYZ !"

The Sharks issued an apology later in the game, saying "an offensively worded message which had been externally submitted was inadvertently displayed on the in-arena scoreboard."

"Sharks Sports & Entertainment deeply regrets that this message, which does not meet our organization's values, was not detected during our standard review process," the statement continued. "The Sharks organization sincerely apologizes for this oversight, and we are actively working to determine the origin of the message."

The Sharks were holding their ninth annual celebration of Hispanic heritage on what they call "Los Tiburones Night."