Man arrested in San Jose for multiple sexual batteries, including at Valley Fair mall

A man was arrested in San Jose for multiple sexual batteries of women, and investigators believe there may be more victims, police said.

In a press release Tuesday, the San Jose Police Department said that officers responded on March 19 to a report of a sexual battery at a Westfield Valley Fair mall parking lot on Stevens Creek Boulevard, at around 9:40 p.m. A woman told officers that she was walking to her car when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her over her clothing.

The suspect fled before police arrived. The woman said she fell to the ground while trying to fight off the suspect and was slightly injured in the attack, police said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Cupertino resident Josiah Adorno. Detectives also linked him to two similar sexual batteries in San Jose, police said.

Josiah Adorno San Jose Police Department

On May 26, officers arrested Adorno in San Jose and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple crimes, including false imprisonment and felony sexual battery.

Due to the nature of the alleged crimes, detectives believe there may be additional survivors. Anyone with information about this case or similar cases was urged to contact the Police Department.