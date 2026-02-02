Suspect in series of San Jose vehicle arsons arrested

A man suspected of setting multiple vehicles on fire in San Jose last month was arrested, police said on Monday.

The San Jose Police Department identified the suspect in a press release as 30-year-old unhoused San Jose resident Jose Rodriguez-Barragan. He is believed to have started about five car fires on January 21 and about six more on January 27, resulting in some 19 vehicles being set on fire, police said.

Investigators used the city's public safety camera database, reviewed hours of surveillance footage, canvassed the locations of the fires, and interviewed multiple victims and witnesses, to identify Rodriguez-Barragan as the primary suspect, the department said.

On Saturday, officers helped by the department's Neighborhood Quality of Life unit arrested Rodriguez-Barragan and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for arson, drug charges, and multiple outstanding warrants, police said.

"Acts of arson put lives at risk and threaten the safety of entire neighborhoods," said Police Chief Paul Joseph in a prepared statement. "This case highlights the importance of collaboration across agencies and the critical role of technology in identifying suspects and holding them accountable."

"These fires created a significant threat to public safety and to our responding firefighters," said Fire Chief Robert Sapien Jr. in a statement. "We are grateful for the collaborative work between SJFD's Arson Unit and SJPD that led to the suspect's arrest and helped prevent further incidents."

Police said detectives were continuing the investigation to find out whether Rodriguez-Barragan is connected to any additional arsons.

Anyone with information about these cases was asked to contact Detective Nguyen #4431 of the department's assault unit at 4431@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.