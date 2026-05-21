Disabled semi truck in San Jose teeters next to power pole; power shut off to thousands

A disabled big rig in San Jose blocked multiple roads south of the downtown area and led to a major power outage because of its precarious position, authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department said a semi truck hauling a dump trailer has a damaged axle and was at risk of rolling over at the intersection of First Street and Alma Avenue in the city's Spartan Keyes neighborhood.

A disabled big rig with a broken rear axle teeters next to a power pole at First Street and Alma Avenue in San Jose, May 21, 2026. San Jose Police Department

The initial call of the incident was at 9:25 a.m. and the Fire Department said the semi, carrying about 78,000 pounds of scrap metal, was at risk of damaging a power pole next to it.

At around 1:20 p.m. Pacific Gas and Electric shut down power lines at risk, leaving about 7,000 people without power in multiple neighborhoods in the downtown area and south of downtown. The power was expected to be out for several hours.

Traffic was closed in all directions leading to the intersection, the Fire Department said. The Sacred Heart Community Service building adjacent to the incident was evacuated as a precaution.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.